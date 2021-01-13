Short Interest in China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Expands By 184.7%

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 184.7% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS ZXAIY opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. China Zenix Auto International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Get China Zenix Auto International alerts:

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.