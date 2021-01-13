Short Interest in Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Rises By 633.3%

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CONXF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,848. Conic Metals has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Get Conic Metals alerts:

Conic Metals Company Profile

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Conic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.