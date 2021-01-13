Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Increases By 291.8%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 291.8% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 169,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,301. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
