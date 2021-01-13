Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Increases By 291.8%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 291.8% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 169,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,301. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

