Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Decreases By 98.7%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DHCC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 82,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,784. Diamondhead Casino has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
