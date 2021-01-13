Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Decreases By 98.7%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DHCC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 82,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,784. Diamondhead Casino has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

