Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Drops By 61.6%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the December 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Dynagas LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

NYSE DLNG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 123,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,538. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.96. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

