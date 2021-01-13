Short Interest in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Expands By 114.3%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 2,271.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund alerts:

ONEQ stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.07. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 52-week low of $257.38 and a 52-week high of $512.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.