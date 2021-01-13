Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Declines By 78.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the December 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 256,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,711. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.176 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 267,266 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period.

