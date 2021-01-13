Short Interest in Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Drops By 94.7%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLGZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FLGZY stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 10,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,165. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

