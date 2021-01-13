Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Rises By 135.8%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the December 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CRXM remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Get Gene Biotherapeutics alerts:

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc, focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.