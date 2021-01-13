Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Declines By 99.9%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.