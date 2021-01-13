Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Declines By 99.9%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $1.48.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.