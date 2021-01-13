Short Interest in GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Drops By 99.4%

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. GTX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), low energy blue tooth (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

