Short Interest in GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Drops By 99.4%

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GTX stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. GTX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About GTX
