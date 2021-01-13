Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Declines By 96.8%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the December 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HCYT stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 349,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.14. H-CYTE has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H-CYTE had a negative net margin of 653.00% and a negative return on equity of 131,169.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.

H-CYTE, Inc, a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

