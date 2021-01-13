Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Decreases By 75.3%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the December 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Indiva stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,432. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20.
About Indiva
