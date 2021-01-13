Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Decreases By 75.3%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the December 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Indiva stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,432. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

