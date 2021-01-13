Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Expands By 214.8%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a growth of 214.8% from the December 15th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of IDEXY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 185,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.24. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

