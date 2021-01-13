Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Drops By 95.1%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 96,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.52. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 billion for the quarter.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.