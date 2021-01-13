Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Declines By 77.6%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,378. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

