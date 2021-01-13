Short Interest in Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Declines By 73.0%

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on LZAGY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. 56,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,669. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

