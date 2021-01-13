Short Interest in Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Declines By 73.0%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on LZAGY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. 56,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,669. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

