Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Drops By 95.9%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the December 15th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

