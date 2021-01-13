Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Drops By 95.9%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the December 15th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
