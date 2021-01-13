Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Decreases By 76.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. 643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $84.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20.
About Mitsui Fudosan
