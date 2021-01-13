Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Decreases By 76.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. 643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $84.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

