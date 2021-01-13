Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Rises By 177.0%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the December 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.9 days.

OTCMKTS:NCMGF opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.