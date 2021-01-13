Short Interest in Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Drops By 67.5%

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NFTI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600. Nofire Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Nofire Technologies Company Profile
