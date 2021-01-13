Short Interest in Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Drops By 67.5%

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NFTI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600. Nofire Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Nofire Technologies Company Profile

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

