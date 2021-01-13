Short Interest in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Decreases By 77.3%

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSE NXN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

