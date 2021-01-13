Short Interest in Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Drops By 75.0%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NUVR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. 6,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03. Nuvera Communications has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $99.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter.

Nuvera Communications, Inc, a diversified communications company, engages in local telephone exchange and communications businesses. It offers local services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

