Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Drops By 78.9%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PFIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,443. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $20.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.61.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

