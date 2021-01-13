Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Decreases By 99.5%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS QSEP remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,780. QS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
About QS Energy
