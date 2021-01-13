Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Decreases By 99.5%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the December 15th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS QSEP remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,780. QS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

