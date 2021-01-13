Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Declines By 94.1%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBKB. ValuEngine upgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBKB opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $103.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) by 148.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

