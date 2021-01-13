Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Grows By 3,600.8%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,620,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.8% from the December 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,319,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, November 13th. AlphaValue cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

