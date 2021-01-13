Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rises By 9,271.4%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 9,271.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Scor has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

