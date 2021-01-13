Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rises By 9,271.4%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 9,271.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Scor has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Scor
SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
