Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Declines By 97.4%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMSMY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. 2,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123. Sims has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

