Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Declines By 85.2%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,921. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

