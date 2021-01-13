Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Declines By 85.2%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,921. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

