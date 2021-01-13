Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Declines By 93.3%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SULZF remained flat at $$107.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

