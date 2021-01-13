Short Interest in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Increases By 1,826.8%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200,000 shares, a growth of 1,826.8% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sundial Growers stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 128.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNDL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.87. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 362.49% and a negative return on equity of 179.71%.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.