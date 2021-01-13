Short Interest in Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Rises By 230.1%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 230.1% from the December 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Technicolor stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 74,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,692. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.77. Technicolor has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Technicolor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

