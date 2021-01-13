Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Increases By 200.0%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. 528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.