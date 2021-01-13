Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Increases By 200.0%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. 528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

