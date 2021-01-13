Short Interest in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Grows By 226.0%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 280,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,627. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 270,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $548,889.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.19.

USIO opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $81.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.52. Usio has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

