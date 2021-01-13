Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declines By 92.2%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the December 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 8,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,736. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 85.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.