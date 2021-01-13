Short Interest in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Rises By 517.9%

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 517.9% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.83. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.
