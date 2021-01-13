Short Interest in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Rises By 517.9%

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 517.9% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.83. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

