Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Drops By 71.8%

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SRTTY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199. ZOZO has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRTTY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZOZO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZOZO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

