Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Drops By 71.8%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SRTTY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199. ZOZO has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRTTY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZOZO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZOZO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

