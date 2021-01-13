Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.12. 83,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

