Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $409,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

XBI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.09. 262,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $152.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

