Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,538. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

