Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.40. 364,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.