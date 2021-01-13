Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE CII traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,067. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.