Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust accounts for 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 263,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 195,140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 217,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 96,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000.

NYSE BDJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 26,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,057. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

