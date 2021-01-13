Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 4,564 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,625,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 338,414 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 577,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period.

Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

