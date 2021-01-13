Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SMMNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS SMMNY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,041. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

