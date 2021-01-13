Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on January 13th (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SGTX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 13th. Sigilon Therapeutics had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

