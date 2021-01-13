Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,470 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $34,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.34.

ATVI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,321. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

