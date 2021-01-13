Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 204,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,592. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

