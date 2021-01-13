Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 743,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 282,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 223,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,698,000.

ICLN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. 9,689,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508,361. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

